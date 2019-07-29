Reviewing Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s results

Both Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 59 1.08 N/A 0.78 84.46 Harsco Corporation 24 1.16 N/A 1.45 17.98

In table 1 we can see Materion Corporation and Harsco Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Harsco Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materion Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Materion Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Materion Corporation and Harsco Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.4% Harsco Corporation 0.00% 24.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Materion Corporation is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Harsco Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Materion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Harsco Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Materion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harsco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Materion Corporation and Harsco Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Harsco Corporation is $34, which is potential 32.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Materion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Harsco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Materion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Harsco Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -3.87% 12.85% 39.6% 17.02% 20.46% 46.99% Harsco Corporation 18.36% 19.66% 21.44% -6.25% 15.53% 31.47%

For the past year Materion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Harsco Corporation.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.