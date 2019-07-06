Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Zuora Inc. 20 7.25 N/A -1.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Materialise NV and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Materialise NV and Zuora Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Materialise NV is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Zuora Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Materialise NV is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zuora Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Materialise NV and Zuora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV has a consensus target price of $19.5, and a 11.43% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Materialise NV and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 46.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Zuora Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats Zuora Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.