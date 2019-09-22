Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.23 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Materialise NV and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Materialise NV and Zendesk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zendesk Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Materialise NV and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Zendesk Inc. has an average price target of $95.5, with potential upside of 23.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Materialise NV and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while Zendesk Inc. has 43.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.