Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 5 1.36 N/A 0.43 11.38

Demonstrates Materialise NV and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materialise NV. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Materialise NV is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Materialise NV is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Materialise NV is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV’s upside potential is 11.43% at a $19.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Materialise NV was more bearish than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Materialise NV beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.