Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.71 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Materialise NV and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Materialise NV and OneSpan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that Materialise NV is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. has 2.5 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Materialise NV and OneSpan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Materialise NV’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 3.39%. Competitively OneSpan Inc. has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 31.05%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Materialise NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Materialise NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, OneSpan Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.