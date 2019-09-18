Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 NIC Inc. 18 4.12 N/A 0.81 22.34

Demonstrates Materialise NV and NIC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. NIC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Materialise NV is currently more expensive than NIC Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NIC Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Materialise NV is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Materialise NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Materialise NV and NIC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 91%. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while NIC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Materialise NV on 9 of the 10 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.