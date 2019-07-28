Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

This is a contrast between Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.39 N/A 0.38 44.58

Demonstrates Materialise NV and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Materialise NV’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Materialise NV and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that Materialise NV is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.3 and 2.2. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Materialise NV and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -2.74% for Materialise NV with consensus price target of $19.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is $17.5, which is potential -12.50% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Materialise NV looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.7% of Materialise NV shares and 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Materialise NV’s share held by insiders are 0.24%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.