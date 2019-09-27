Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s results

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 19 3.97 24.54M 0.06 312.74 MicroStrategy Incorporated 143 5.64 8.20M 0.78 174.85

In table 1 we can see Materialise NV and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MicroStrategy Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Materialise NV has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Materialise NV and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 132,291,105.12% 2.4% 1% MicroStrategy Incorporated 5,728,657.26% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, MicroStrategy Incorporated which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Materialise NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Materialise NV shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 8 of the 13 factors Materialise NV.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.