Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s results

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.55 N/A 0.43 21.18

In table 1 we can see Materialise NV and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materialise NV. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Materialise NV’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Materialise NV’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Materialise NV is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Materialise NV and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 26.5%. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 20.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Materialise NV.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.