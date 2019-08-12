Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Application Software company, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Materialise NV has 22.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.24% of Materialise NV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Materialise NV and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.40% 1.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Materialise NV and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV N/A 17 312.74 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Materialise NV has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Materialise NV is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Materialise NV and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

With average target price of $19.5, Materialise NV has a potential upside of 9.61%. The rivals have a potential upside of 121.84%. Given Materialise NV’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Materialise NV is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Materialise NV and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.20% weaker performance while Materialise NV’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Materialise NV’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Materialise NV is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Materialise NV’s rivals are 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Materialise NV does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Materialise NV shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Materialise NV’s rivals.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.