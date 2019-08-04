Reviewing Materialise NV (MTLS)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Intuit Inc. 252 10.80 N/A 6.25 44.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Materialise NV and Intuit Inc. Intuit Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Materialise NV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that Materialise NV is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intuit Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Materialise NV has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

Materialise NV’s upside potential currently stands at 3.01% and an $19.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Intuit Inc.’s consensus target price is $255.18, while its potential downside is -7.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Materialise NV looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Intuit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 91.2%. About 0.24% of Materialise NV’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Materialise NV.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.