Reviewing Match Group Inc. (MTCH)’s and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group Inc. 60 11.49 N/A 1.71 41.27 Opera Limited 9 6.46 N/A 0.32 30.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Match Group Inc. and Opera Limited. Opera Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Match Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Match Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Opera Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 16.1% Opera Limited 0.00% 5.1% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Match Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Opera Limited has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opera Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Match Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Opera Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.2% of Match Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Match Group Inc. 4.2% 17.53% 22.73% 74% 95.1% 65.37% Opera Limited 3.05% 17.2% 16.51% 42.17% 0% 76.44%

For the past year Match Group Inc. has weaker performance than Opera Limited

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats Opera Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.