Reviewing Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s results

We are comparing Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.62 N/A 1.71 12.07 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.60 N/A 0.04 23.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Tengasco Inc. Tengasco Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Matador Resources Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tengasco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.87 shows that Matador Resources Company is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tengasco Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tengasco Inc. are 7.9 and 7.1 respectively. Tengasco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Tengasco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 59.15% and an $30 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matador Resources Company and Tengasco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.7% and 52.6%. About 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has stronger performance than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Tengasco Inc.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.