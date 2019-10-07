Reviewing Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 16 -9.26 105.07M 1.71 10.32 Penn Virginia Corporation 31 0.32 10.96M 11.42 3.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matador Resources Company and Penn Virginia Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Matador Resources Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Matador Resources Company and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 651,799,007.44% 12.2% 6.2% Penn Virginia Corporation 35,688,700.75% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matador Resources Company. Its rival Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Matador Resources Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Matador Resources Company and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 2 3.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Matador Resources Company has a 66.56% upside potential and an average target price of $26. Competitively Penn Virginia Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 163.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than Matador Resources Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Matador Resources Company on 8 of the 14 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.