Reviewing Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.21 N/A 1.71 10.32 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matador Resources Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Matador Resources Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources Company has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Matador Resources Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 92.06% and an $30 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.