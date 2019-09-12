Reviewing Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s results

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.37 N/A 1.71 10.32 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.77 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Matador Resources Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matador Resources Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential is 56.82% at a $26 average price target. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average price target is $34.8, while its potential upside is 20.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Matador Resources Company looks more robust than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matador Resources Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 37.9%. Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Matador Resources Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Matador Resources Company.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.