Reviewing Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

Both Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.15 N/A 1.71 10.32 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 23 3.11 N/A 1.60 12.01

Demonstrates Matador Resources Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Matador Resources Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Matador Resources Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Matador Resources Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.95 beta means Matador Resources Company’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Matador Resources Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 68.28% for Matador Resources Company with consensus price target of $26. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus price target is $26.8, while its potential upside is 52.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Matador Resources Company seems more appealing than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 99% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Matador Resources Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Matador Resources Company had bullish trend while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Matador Resources Company.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.