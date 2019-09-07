Reviewing Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 254 18.13 N/A 5.92 46.03 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 2.99 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mastercard Incorporated and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mastercard Incorporated and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.6% -5.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mastercard Incorporated is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. is 33 and its Quick Ratio is has 33. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mastercard Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mastercard Incorporated and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mastercard Incorporated has a -4.03% downside potential and an average price target of $279.64.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mastercard Incorporated and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 2.9% respectively. About 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.