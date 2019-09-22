Reviewing Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s results

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 258 17.52 N/A 5.92 46.03 American Express Company 119 2.52 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 demonstrates Mastercard Incorporated and American Express Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Express Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mastercard Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Mastercard Incorporated is presently more expensive than American Express Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard Incorporated has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. American Express Company’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.05 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mastercard Incorporated and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 12 3.00 American Express Company 0 2 4 2.67

$298.42 is Mastercard Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.05%. American Express Company on the other hand boasts of a $137.33 average target price and a 17.58% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that American Express Company appears more favorable than Mastercard Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of American Express Company are owned by institutional investors. Mastercard Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of American Express Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated was more bullish than American Express Company.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors American Express Company.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.