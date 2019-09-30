Reviewing MasTec Inc. (MTZ)’s and Its Peers results

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is a company in the Heavy Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MasTec Inc. has 89.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 80.19% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand MasTec Inc. has 5.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have MasTec Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec Inc. 87,342,579.31% 19.30% 5.90% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting MasTec Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec Inc. 54.79M 63 15.31 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

MasTec Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio MasTec Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MasTec Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.20 2.77

MasTec Inc. currently has an average price target of $67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. As a group, Heavy Construction companies have a potential upside of 51.20%. Given MasTec Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MasTec Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasTec Inc. -2.71% -0.87% 0.84% 15.38% 12.05% 26.53% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year MasTec Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MasTec Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, MasTec Inc.’s competitors have 2.11 and 1.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. MasTec Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MasTec Inc.

Volatility and Risk

MasTec Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. Competitively, MasTec Inc.’s competitors are 31.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

MasTec Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MasTec Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, copper lines, satellite dishes, home security, and home automation in various environments. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customersÂ’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, and power generation infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless service providers, satellite and broadband operators, local and long distance carriers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.