Reviewing MasTec Inc. (MTZ)’s and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s results

Since MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) are part of the Heavy Construction industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec Inc. 48 0.60 N/A 3.35 15.31 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 10 0.84 N/A 0.64 16.74

In table 1 we can see MasTec Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than MasTec Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MasTec Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MasTec Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 5.9% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

MasTec Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MasTec Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MasTec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MasTec Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MasTec Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.05% and an $58 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is $12.1, which is potential 21.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation looks more robust than MasTec Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MasTec Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of MasTec Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasTec Inc. -2.71% -0.87% 0.84% 15.38% 12.05% 26.53% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation -2.9% -6.12% 1.04% 51.98% 104.38% 62.08%

For the past year MasTec Inc. was less bullish than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors MasTec Inc. beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, copper lines, satellite dishes, home security, and home automation in various environments. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customersÂ’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, and power generation infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless service providers, satellite and broadband operators, local and long distance carriers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.