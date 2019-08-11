Reviewing Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)’s and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s results

Both Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation 53 0.58 N/A 2.73 19.56 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.61 N/A 0.20 5.89

In table 1 we can see Masonite International Corporation and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Masonite International Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Masonite International Corporation is currently more expensive than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masonite International Corporation. Its rival ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Masonite International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Masonite International Corporation and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Masonite International Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 27.43% and an $64.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 100% of Masonite International Corporation shares and 0.2% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares. Masonite International Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8%

For the past year Masonite International Corporation had bullish trend while ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.