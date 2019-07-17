Reviewing Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)’s and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s results

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation 52 0.61 N/A 2.73 20.18 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 204 3.51 N/A 7.96 27.31

In table 1 we can see Masonite International Corporation and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Masonite International Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Masonite International Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Masonite International Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Masonite International Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Martin Marietta Materials Inc. are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Masonite International Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Masonite International Corporation and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Masonite International Corporation has an average target price of $62.5, and a 17.59% upside potential. On the other hand, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s potential downside is -4.26% and its average target price is $220.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Masonite International Corporation is looking more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Masonite International Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation 1.2% 6.38% -3.1% -0.15% -14.06% 22.69% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.54% 2.67% 20.45% 17.92% 1.8% 26.44%

For the past year Masonite International Corporation has weaker performance than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats Masonite International Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.