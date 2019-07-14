Reviewing Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)’s and Its Rivals results

As General Building Materials company, Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Masonite International Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 63.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of Masonite International Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Masonite International Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.70% 4.20% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Masonite International Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation N/A 52 20.18 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Masonite International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Masonite International Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Masonite International Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 2.52 2.59

Masonite International Corporation presently has an average price target of $62.5, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. The potential upside of the peers is 44.62%. Masonite International Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Masonite International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation 1.2% 6.38% -3.1% -0.15% -14.06% 22.69% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Masonite International Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Masonite International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Masonite International Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Masonite International Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Masonite International Corporation has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation’s rivals are 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Masonite International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation’s rivals beat Masonite International Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.