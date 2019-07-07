Reviewing Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s results

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 130 9.12 N/A 3.55 39.81 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Masimo Corporation and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Masimo Corporation and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Masimo Corporation’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Retractable Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.45 beta which makes it 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Retractable Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 1.9 respectively. Masimo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Retractable Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Masimo Corporation and Retractable Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Masimo Corporation’s downside potential is -0.98% at a $148.4 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Masimo Corporation and Retractable Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.6% and 11.3%. Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 43.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 3.43% 3.86% 10.1% 22.43% 46.32% 31.69% Retractable Technologies Inc. -11.12% -3.52% -8.24% -3.67% -24.58% 13.34%

For the past year Masimo Corporation was more bullish than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.