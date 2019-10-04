Reviewing Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s results

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 150 3.90 49.18M 3.55 44.44 Inogen Inc. 46 4.00 18.17M 2.06 29.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Inogen Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Masimo Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Masimo Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Inogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 32,679,912.29% 21.3% 17.8% Inogen Inc. 39,525,777.68% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Masimo Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. From a competition point of view, Inogen Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Masimo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Masimo Corporation and Inogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Masimo Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.25% and an $175 average target price. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc.’s average target price is $90, while its potential upside is 89.83%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Inogen Inc. seems more appealing than Masimo Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Masimo Corporation and Inogen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year Masimo Corporation had bullish trend while Inogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Masimo Corporation beats Inogen Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.