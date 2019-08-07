Reviewing Masco Corporation (MAS)’s and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s results

Both Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 38 1.39 N/A 2.29 17.77 Trex Company Inc. 70 6.78 N/A 2.19 37.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Masco Corporation and Trex Company Inc. Trex Company Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Masco Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Masco Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Masco Corporation and Trex Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.44 beta indicates that Masco Corporation is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trex Company Inc.’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Masco Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Trex Company Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Trex Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Masco Corporation and Trex Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Masco Corporation’s upside potential is 20.66% at a $46.83 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Trex Company Inc. is $80.25, which is potential -0.19% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Masco Corporation looks more robust than Trex Company Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Trex Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Masco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Trex Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year Masco Corporation was more bullish than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Trex Company Inc. beats Masco Corporation.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.