Reviewing Masco Corporation (MAS)’s and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s results

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 38 1.39 N/A 2.29 17.77 PGT Innovations Inc. 16 1.10 N/A 1.01 15.99

In table 1 we can see Masco Corporation and PGT Innovations Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PGT Innovations Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Masco Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Masco Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Masco Corporation and PGT Innovations Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Masco Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. PGT Innovations Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Masco Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival PGT Innovations Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. PGT Innovations Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Masco Corporation and PGT Innovations Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 PGT Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Masco Corporation is $46.83, with potential upside of 17.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Masco Corporation and PGT Innovations Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 90.5%. Masco Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 3.7% are PGT Innovations Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7%

For the past year Masco Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PGT Innovations Inc.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors PGT Innovations Inc.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.