Reviewing Masco Corporation (MAS)’s and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s results

We are comparing Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 39 1.41 N/A 2.29 17.77 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Masco Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Masco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Masco Corporation has a consensus price target of $46.83, and a 15.46% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Masco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year Masco Corporation had bullish trend while China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.