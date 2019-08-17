Reviewing Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)’s and Its Rivals results

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.82% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -4.80% -3.50% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group Ltd. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 4 13 2.76 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 3.58 2.78

$24.71 is the average price target of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., with a potential downside of -0.92%. As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 34.01%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s peers beat Marvell Technology Group Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.