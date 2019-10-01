Reviewing Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)’s and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s results

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 25 8.09 637.07M -0.54 0.00 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 10 -0.91 18.29M -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 2,575,060,630.56% -4.8% -3.5% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 180,552,813.43% -4.4% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.09 beta which makes it 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 3 7 2.70 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has an average price target of $26.7, and a 6.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential downside is -1.96%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.82% and 65.1%. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.6% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13%

For the past year Marvell Technology Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Applied Optoelectronics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. beats Applied Optoelectronics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.