Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s results

Both Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 7 0.19 N/A -0.60 0.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.10 N/A 2.78 8.68

Table 1 demonstrates Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Plains GP Holdings L.P. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is $28, which is potential 31.46% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Plains GP Holdings L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.