Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s results

Both Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|7
|0.19
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|24
|0.10
|N/A
|2.78
|8.68
Table 1 demonstrates Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-159.7%
|-15.4%
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|24.7%
|1.6%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.06 shows that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Plains GP Holdings L.P. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plains GP Holdings L.P.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is $28, which is potential 31.46% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|-9.32%
|-12.05%
|-18.59%
|-55.26%
|-53.74%
|-40.37%
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|-2.78%
|-3.28%
|2.24%
|4.41%
|0.25%
|20.2%
For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Plains GP Holdings L.P. had bullish trend.
Summary
Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
