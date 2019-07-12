Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s results

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 10 0.31 N/A -0.60 0.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.53 N/A 3.47 6.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 12% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 97.74% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.54% -31.57% -43.9% -40.1% -48.63% -27.04% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 1.76% -1.58% 1.76% 5.26% -0.74% 20.86%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -27.04% weaker performance while Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has 20.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.