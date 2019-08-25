Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 32.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.70% -15.40% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

The potential upside of the peers is 21.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.