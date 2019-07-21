Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s results

This is a contrast between Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 10 0.29 N/A -0.60 0.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is $14, with potential upside of 104.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.54% -31.57% -43.9% -40.1% -48.63% -27.04% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund -0.97% -0.49% 4.49% 1.66% -2.55% 15.17%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -27.04% weaker performance while Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has 15.17% stronger performance.