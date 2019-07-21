Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s results

This is a contrast between Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|10
|0.29
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is $14, with potential upside of 104.38%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.9% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0.54%
|-31.57%
|-43.9%
|-40.1%
|-48.63%
|-27.04%
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.49%
|4.49%
|1.66%
|-2.55%
|15.17%
For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -27.04% weaker performance while Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has 15.17% stronger performance.
