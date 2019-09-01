Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)’s results

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.15 N/A -0.60 0.00 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and American Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4% American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 57.13% of American Midstream Partners LP shares. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.72% of American Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance while American Midstream Partners LP has 72.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P. beats American Midstream Partners LP.