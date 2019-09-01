Reviewing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)’s results

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|8
|0.15
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|American Midstream Partners LP
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and American Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-159.7%
|-15.4%
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 57.13% of American Midstream Partners LP shares. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.72% of American Midstream Partners LP shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|-9.32%
|-12.05%
|-18.59%
|-55.26%
|-53.74%
|-40.37%
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0%
|0.77%
|0.77%
|36.46%
|-54.04%
|72.94%
For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance while American Midstream Partners LP has 72.94% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P. beats American Midstream Partners LP.
