Reviewing Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)’s and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s results

We are contrasting Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.42 N/A 1.08 18.51 BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marten Transport Ltd. and BEST Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3% BEST Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marten Transport Ltd. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival BEST Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Marten Transport Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BEST Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marten Transport Ltd. and BEST Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marten Transport Ltd.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 18.04%. BEST Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 40.60% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that BEST Inc. appears more favorable than Marten Transport Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of BEST Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.8% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97% BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65%

For the past year Marten Transport Ltd. has stronger performance than BEST Inc.

Summary

Marten Transport Ltd. beats BEST Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.