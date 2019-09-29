Reviewing Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)’s and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s results

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) compete against each other in the Trucking sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport Ltd. 20 1.91 38.85M 1.08 18.51 BEST Inc. 5 108.23 168.95M -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport Ltd. 192,995,529.06% 9.7% 7.3% BEST Inc. 3,420,040,485.83% -9.9% -3.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marten Transport Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, BEST Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Marten Transport Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BEST Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marten Transport Ltd.’s upside potential is 18.76% at a $25 average price target. Competitively BEST Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 59.05%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BEST Inc. seems more appealing than Marten Transport Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marten Transport Ltd. and BEST Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 33.8%. About 22.8% of Marten Transport Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97% BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65%

For the past year Marten Transport Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than BEST Inc.

On 8 of the 13 factors Marten Transport Ltd. beats BEST Inc.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.