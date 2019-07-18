Reviewing Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)’s and Its Rivals results

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0.00% 21.90% 7.10% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. N/A 93 29.01 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.49

$96.5 is the consensus target price of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., with a potential downside of -4.46%. The rivals have a potential upside of 43.16%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 1.15% -0.16% 3.83% 7.94% 16.78% 18.78% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s rivals have 1.98 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.