Reviewing Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)’s and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP)’s results

Since Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 91 3.51 N/A 3.27 29.01 Enstar Group Limited 25 2.27 N/A -7.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 7.1% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has an average price target of $90.5, and a -11.92% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Enstar Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 50.37%. 0.1% are Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 1.15% -0.16% 3.83% 7.94% 16.78% 18.78% Enstar Group Limited -0.88% -0.15% 1.05% 0.31% 0% 10.98%

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.