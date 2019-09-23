Reviewing Marriott International Inc. (MAR)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Marriott International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Marriott International Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Marriott International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.80% 7.80% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Marriott International Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International Inc. N/A 132 26.74 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Marriott International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Marriott International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

With average price target of $135.5, Marriott International Inc. has a potential upside of 7.35%. As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 44.00%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Marriott International Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marriott International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Marriott International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Marriott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Marriott International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Marriott International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marriott International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that Marriott International Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marriott International Inc.’s peers are 21.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

Marriott International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marriott International Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.