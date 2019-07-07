Reviewing Marriott International Inc. (MAR)’s and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s results

As Lodging businesses, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International Inc. 124 9.03 N/A 5.26 25.05 Expedia Group Inc. 122 1.78 N/A 2.85 41.80

Table 1 demonstrates Marriott International Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Expedia Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Marriott International Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Marriott International Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Expedia Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marriott International Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 58.6% 6.7% Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means Marriott International Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Expedia Group Inc. has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marriott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Expedia Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marriott International Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Expedia Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Marriott International Inc.’s consensus price target is $137.86, while its potential downside is -2.92%. Expedia Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $155 consensus price target and a 14.71% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Expedia Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Marriott International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marriott International Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.6% and 89.1% respectively. 0.8% are Marriott International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Expedia Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott International Inc. -2.18% -1.89% 10.91% 12.64% -5.4% 21.44% Expedia Group Inc. -2.24% -5.03% -6.53% -3.95% 3.93% 5.76%

For the past year Marriott International Inc. has stronger performance than Expedia Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Marriott International Inc. beats Expedia Group Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.