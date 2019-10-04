Reviewing Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN)’s and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s results

Both Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services Corp. 24 0.88 7.95M 1.92 12.10 America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 8 0.00 59.11M 0.59 11.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Marlin Business Services Corp. is presently more expensive than America First Multifamily Investors L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services Corp. 33,501,896.33% 12% 2% America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 761,726,804.12% 11.9% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Marlin Business Services Corp. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Marlin Business Services Corp. shares and 7.4% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares. About 1.1% of Marlin Business Services Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.51% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marlin Business Services Corp. 2.84% -0.09% 6.47% 4.79% -23.9% 3.94% America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09%

For the past year Marlin Business Services Corp. was less bullish than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.

Summary

Marlin Business Services Corp. beats America First Multifamily Investors L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposits and money market demand accounts. Marlin Business Services Corp. provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.