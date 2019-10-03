Reviewing MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)’s and Its Competitors results

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 10,020,664.00% 29.10% 25.30% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 36.37M 363 69.09 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.29 2.88 2.54

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $290, suggesting a potential downside of -13.80%. As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 53.58%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.83% 4.48% 19.5% 60.33% 75.35% 59.5% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.22 shows that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 5.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. In addition, it offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Further, the company through its Trax division offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has an agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices to jointly develop indices that track the liquid segments of the U.S. corporate bond market. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.