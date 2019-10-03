Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,341,614.44% -913.4% -765.1% Synlogic Inc. 540,259,018.78% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential downside is -1.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.