Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.15. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.25, with potential upside of 307.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 41.4%. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.