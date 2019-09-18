Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 53.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.