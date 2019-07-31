Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1017.91 N/A -4.41 0.00 Repligen Corporation 67 22.31 N/A 0.37 185.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.04 beta. Repligen Corporation has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

22.1 and 22.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, 0.6% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.