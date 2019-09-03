Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. On the competitive side is, Oragenics Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oragenics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 23.9%. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oragenics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.