Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 229.21 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.15 shows that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s beta is 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.